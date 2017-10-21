Four most practical ways to improve your scores

The game of golf as we all know is a difficult to master. There are several considerations we need to amplify to promote better scores. With the assistance and guidance of a qualified coach, you can easily achieve in lowering your scores.

Knowledge about the game is a must. This includes the history of golf, rules and etiquette. Swing mechanics are of course vital. The more you master your swing mechanics, the more confident you will be in sending your ball to your intended target.

Improving and fine-tuning your swing mechanics will take most of your time. To those who are more committed in playing the game, they spend more time in perfecting their mechanics. Definitely, this is a plus. But swinging is not what golf is all about. There are other factors we need to consider.

So, do you want to improve on your scoring abilities? For now, let us take on four key points that are more practical to accomplish this goal.

The mental game

Out of the four practical ways, you must prioritize the mental side of the game. Setting your appropriate mindsets and controlling your emotions will always be a plus.

When you practice on the driving range and on the golf course, you must always have a plan and to know exactly what you are working on. Study and prepare for the tasks at hand. Establish your purpose when practicing to get the most out of it.

Use your creativity. It is helpful to create motions and shots in your head, before executing your actual shots. When you do this repeatedly, your mind and body will start to work together with the least amount of doubt.

Take note that psychology is a large part of the game. When making your shots, it can be frustrating and overwhelming most of the time. Learning to contain the proper thoughts and controlling the way you feel during the game is crucial to maintain better scores. Study how to feed correct thoughts. It will improve your game tremendously. Just simply feel good and have fun!

Course management

In playing your favorite golf course, planning will greatly help in improving your scores. Golf course familiarity is always an advantage. Determine what you believe you can score on each hole in a separate scorecard. Strive to match it during your actual round.

Memorize your distances for each golf club at different swing sizes and tempo. This will surely work together well in choosing the appropriate golf club for the shot you intend to do.

It will be good for you to know also to identify exactly where the hazards are. Determine their distances into the fairway and greens. It is an advantage to be confident with this information.

Putting

I can consider putting actually more important for “class A” players. Otherwise, two putts per hole are recommended. When you get the chance to keep the ball within five feet from the hole, it is ideal to sink it in.

It is crucial for you to learn the best possible putting stroke. It can be different for each player. Although, depending on the distance, the swing size and tempo of your stroke must be established. When you think and feel that you have a comfortable stroke, your confidence level increases.

Practice your long putts at various slopes. Feel the club face and focus on the line of putt that you intend the ball to pass through. Do not forget to consider the grain of the green, as it can be a major factor based on speed and direction.

Five-footer putts are really great to be confident with. It is ideal to practice this distance as often as you possibly can. This can be the distance that you might normally encounter coming from a long putt.

The wedge shots

The average full swing pitching wedge shot is about 100 yards. A gap wedge can be about 80-90 yards and a sand wedge about 60-70 yards. The scenario is, you will not be doing full swing all the time with your wedges. So, it is recommended that you learn to do a quarter, half and three-quarter swings, at various tempos.

When you are able to make the greens with your wedge shots, you can easily save about three to six strokes. Greenside bunkers are also good to include in your practices. It is definitely an important segment of your game to be confident with.

When you start working on one or two of the four practical points mentioned above, you would surely see a great improvement in your scores.

When you start working on one or two of the four practical points mentioned above, you would surely see a great improvement in your scores.