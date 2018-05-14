Four reasons why role play is beneficial for children

Childhood is a time where kids get to engage in make believe games: they pretend to be a doctor using their dad’s white shirt as their coat or fancy being a cashier and fashioned a cash register out of a calculator with a handwritten receipt. That enjoyable thing they do is called role play.

Both exciting and advantageous, role play is a vital activity for children as it stimulates their imagination and helps foster their cognitive development, social skills, and creativity. Here are four more benefits children get when they engage in role-playing activities, most especially in an indoor play city that specializes in role-play activities, like KidZania Manila:

1. They get to enjoy hard work. At an indoor play city, patience is key as kids decide on their preferred jobs, get in line, have themselves trained, and strive to finish their respective tasks. Hard work can be as simple as painting a wall or as complex as analyzing evidence in a crime, but whatever it is, children will appreciate their tough grind once they see the outcome.

2. They develop empathy as they delve into various roles. They will get to better understand how a broadcaster delivers news, what a firefighter gears up for, and what a bottling plant engineer does, among other role-play acitivites, when they experience these jobs first hand. Putting themselves in another’s shoes will make them appreciate the value of jobs of the people around them.

3. They can become responsible leaders in the future. Children get to explore jobs in detail where they are taught how to utilize their functions in order to achieve a goal. The Marine Research Lab allows them to appreciate water species and encourage them to protect the country’s marine resources in their own ways. The visitors can also explore other jobs, such as being a pilot or a surgeon, where they can have a peek of the value of leadership at a young age.

4. They will have the time of their lives. Summer is the best time for kids to have quality play experiences when they are free from schoolwork and are all set to learn new skills. As such, parents must let them enjoy the fruits of their labor once they complete their role-play tasks. The reward can be in the form of yummy pastry, pizza, or ice cream, among other rewards.