Four teams clash in Superliga semifinals today

Reigning champion F2 Logistics and Petron start their long, difficult trek back to the finals when they clash with separate foes in Game 1 of the best-of-three semifinals series of the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix today at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Cargo Movers battle Foton at 7 pm while the Blaze Spikers collide with Cocolife in the 4:15 pm curtain raiser.

After figuring in a dramatic finals showdown in this prestigious women’s club tourney that also has Senoh, Mikasa, Asics, LGR and Grand Sport as technical sponsors last year, both F2 Logistics and Petron were tipped to come up with a strong championship run.

They sliced through the classifications with an identical 9-1 win-loss mark before breezing past their respective foes – Smart and Generika-Ayala – in dominant fashion in the quarterfinals.

But the semifinals wouldn’t be easy.

F2 Logistics, for one, would be clashing against a Foton side that would roll out the red carpet for former Most Valuable Player Jaja Santiago, who is fresh from a Final Four stint with National University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

Besides Santiago, college stars Diana Carlos and Isa Molde would also be around as well as imports Elizabeth Wendel and Channon Thompson, the Trinidad and Tobago national team standout who is slowly developing her chemistry with local stars Dindin Manabat, Gyselle Sy and Maika Ortiz.

Tornadoes’ head coach Rommel Abella said they are ready to go to war and expose the weaknesses of the powerhouse Cargo Movers.

“We’re facing a well-oiled machine,” said Abella, noting that they have to neutralize imports Maria Jose Perez and Kennedy Bryan as well as mainstays Aby Marano, Kim Fajardo and skipper Cha Cruz if they want to pull off a massive upset.

Also expected to draw attention is the battle royale between Petron and Cocolife.

With the Asset Managers rolling the dice by hiring Serbian Marta Drpa, the Blaze Spikers responded by calling in a seasoned international campaigner Katherine Bell to replace Hillary Hurley, who is nursing a recurring ankle injury.

Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos will also bank on veteran Lindsay Stalzer, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Frances Molina and Mika Reyes for additional firepower.