Four teams enter WVL quarters

Four schools marched undefeated into the quarterfinals of the 17-and-Under Competitive Division of the 21st Women’s Volleyball League (WVL) over the weekend at the Xavier School gym.

Escuela de Sophia had to survive a gritty Malabon National High School (1-2), 26-28, 25-17, 16-15, to claim its fourth straight win in as many days and move into the next round of Group A in the premier division of this tournament organized by the Best Center and backed by Milo

King’s Montessori joined Escuela de Sophia in the quarterfinals after an easy 25-14, 25-19 win over winless Colegio de San Lorenzo (0-3).

La Salle College-Antipolo also went through the wringer before dealing Chiang Kai Shek College a 28-26, 25-17 beating to claim the top quarterfinals slot in Group B with a spotless four wins. CKSC College also moved into the next round with just this defeat in four games.

Hope Christian High School also swept all three games in Group C, its last a hard earned 25-21, 26-24 win over Colegio San Agustin-Makati, which joined the victor in the next round with a 2-1 card.

Idle San Pedro Relocation Center National High School topped Group D at 4-0 and only waited for San Antonio de Padua’s (2-2), 25-11, 19-25, 25-12 victory over King’s Montessori-B to complete the quarterfinals cast.

King’s Montessori also finished at 2-2, but lost the chance at making it to the next round by virtue of the winner over the other rule.

Also gaining untarnished were San Pedro Poveda College, Miriam College, St. Scholastica’s College, and St. Paul College in the 17-and-Under Developmental Division; Colegio San Agustin and King’s Montessori in the 13-and-Under Competitive Division; and Colegio San Agustin-Makati and School of St. Anthony in the 13-and-Under Developmental Division.