Four-way tie at Honda LPGA in Thailand

BANGKOK: Competition was close at the end of the opening round of the Honda LPGA in Thailand as four players emerged tied for the top spot on Thursday.

Americans Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda, Australian Minjee Lee, and one of the local favourites Moriya Jutanugarn each finished with a six-under-par 66 at the Siam Country Club in Chonburi province.

“I had a good start today, it was better than I expected,” Moriya, who cruised along with a flawless round of no bogeys, told LPGA.com.

Lee managed to stay out front with a 45-foot birdie on the final hole.

“I hit it really solid today,” she told the website.

South Korean Amy Yang, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2015, shared a crowded second-place position with five other players.

Trailing not far behind in the $1.6 million tournament was China’s world No. 1 Feng Shanshan who ended the day nipping at the heels of the front pack with a three-under-par 69.

