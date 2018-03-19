Fourth fatality found in Manila Pavilion fire

A FOURTH fatality from the fire that hit the Manila Pavilion Hotel was found during clearing operations by firemen on Monday, a police official said.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesman, identified the victim as John Mark Subido, one of two closed circuit television (CCTV) operators.

Joe Crus Banang, the other CCTV operator, is still listed as missing, Margarejo said.

Three people were reported to have died in the fire that hit the hotel at about 9:48 a.m. on Sunday.

They were Jun Evangelista, hotel’s treasury officer; Billy de Castro, a security intern; and Marilyn Omadto, assistant treasury officer.

About 159 employees and guests were evacuated from the fire that started on the ground floor of the hotel.

By 11:30 a.m., on Sunday firefighters placed the Pavilion under Task Force Bravo, which meant all available fire trucks in the metropolis were required to be on the site.

Meanwhile, Carmelita “Twinkle” Valdez, assistant vice president for communications of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), said on Sunday night that Pagcor would do its best “to ensure that the bereaved families will receive all the support that they need.”

Two of the fatalities – Evangelista and Omadto – were employees of Pagcor, which is operating a casino at the Pavilion.

“From hospitalization of our employee who is in a critical state, burial expenses of those who died in the incident and provision of jobs to the next of kin,” she added.

Valdez said Pagcor was offering its sincerest condolences to the family of the fire victims. She said Pagcor officials would hold a dialogue with them to address their concerns.

“Pagcor is grateful that because of its branch employees’ sense of camaraderie and heroism, they were able to help their colleagues evacuate safely, hence prevented further casualties or injuries among other employees,” Valdez said. RAADEE S. SAUSA