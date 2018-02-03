FPI to hold fundraising golf tournament Feb 9

The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI)—composed of 34 industry associations and 132 corporations from across different sectors—will host the 16th Annual Federation of Philippine Industries Golf Tournament at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course on February 9.

Senior executives and key stakeholders from the country’s Top 1000 Corporations will gather to take part in a charity drive that has consistently proven crucial to the success of the FPI’s numerous advocacies to promote Philippine entrepreneurship.

Among the organization’s campaigns that the fundraising tournament will benefit are anti-smuggling, power and energy as well as environment sustainability.

The tournament will be co-presented by Coca- Cola FEMSA Philippines, San Miguel Corporation and Philip Morris Philippines Manufacturing Inc. The major hole sponsors are AirLiquide Philippines, Alpha Philippines, Asia Brewery Inc, Banco De Oro, Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc., Eaglematrix Security Agency, Inc., HINO Motors Philippines Corporation, International Container Terminal Services Inc., Manila Electric Company, Magsaysay Shipping Logistics, Markenburg, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, Oriental and Motolite Marketing Corporation, Pacific Carbonic Corporation, Pacific Paint (BOYSEN) Philippines, Inc., Philippine Confectionery, Biscuits and Snack Food Association, Puyat Steel/Flooring, San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation, Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation, Sycip, Gorres, Velayo & Co., and United Coconut Planters Bank.