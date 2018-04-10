Fr. Martin Cup hoops begins April 14

A total of 39 school teams are initially set to join the 24th Fr. Martin Cup summer tournament will begin on April 14, Saturday at the St. Placid gymnasium of the San Beda Manila campus in Mendiola.

Organizer Edmundo Badolato said the defending champion Diliman College Blue Dragons among the 12 squads expected to join the senior division.

Commissioner Robert de la Rosa added that there are nine squads, including current champion National University that have tentatively signed up in the women’s division

And the San Sebastian College Staglets, which took the high school crown, will be among 18 quintets that are initially in the junior division list.

Join the Blue Dragons are the reigning UAAP champion Ateneo Blue Eagles, NCAA titlist San Beda University Red Lions and University of Santo Tomas.

There’s Arellano University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Letran, AMA Computer University, San Sebastian College, Mapua University, University of Perpetual Help and La Salle.

In the women’s side, UST is included with Enderun, Adamson, University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University, La Salle, University, NU and Centro Escolar University.

The San Beda Red Cubs are field two squads, and are mentioned in the junior division with Adamson, EAC, Xavier School, PACE, and Paco Catholic Foundation.

NCAA junior titlist La Salle Greenhills is also joining Kidshots, Diliman Preparatory School, Chiang Kai School College, St. Patrick School and UAAP champion NU.

First City Providential College of Bulacan is listed with San Beda-Manila, Letran and University of Perpetual Help.