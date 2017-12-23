France fights jihadists recruiters in sports

GENTILLY, France: Boxing, football, bodybuilding and jihad: most of those who have carried out terrorist attacks in France also played organized sport, and clubs, particularly in the Paris region, are worried.

The problem might still be rare, but clubs are training their staff to detect radicalisation on the playing fields in a country which has been frequently targeted by jihadists.

“Leo, a young footballer, has changed recently. He is late to training because he says he has to go to the mosque to pray beforehand, and he refuses to shake hands with women. What do we do?”

Faced with this question from an instructor, the eight club officers from different sports round the table think hard.

At the start of this training day, the only one of its kind in France, at the headquarters of the Ile de France sports committee in Gentilly, a suburb south of Paris, the regional vice-president, Patrick Karam, had exhorted those present to be “intransigent” in the face of radicalisation.

According to French government figures, of the 8.7 million registered members of sports clubs in France, some 829 individuals had been flagged as radicalized by November, 147 of those in the Ile de France.

The proportion might be small, but sports club, led by martial arts, football and bodybuilding are—the government says—the number one place of radicalisation in France, ahead of places of worship.

In Lagny-sur-Marne, in the eastern suburbs of Paris, the local government banned two coaches suspected of radicalisation at a football club in November.