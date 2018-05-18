France freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons

PARIS: France on Friday froze the assets for six months of companies based in Syria, Lebanon and China after they were linked to an alleged chemical weapons program in Syria. The businesses include Sigmatec and the Al Mahrous Group, both based in Damascus; Technolab in Lebanon; and a trading company in Guangzhou in China, according to a list published in the government’s official gazette. Two Syrian nationals will also face asset freezes, as well as a person born in Lebanon in 1977 whose nationality was not given. The asset freezes were signed by French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire. In a statement, Le Maire and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the individuals and businesses were working for the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center, widely known by its French initials CERS. “The CERS is the main Syrian laboratory in charge of developing and producing unconventional chemical weapons and ballistic launchers,” the ministers said.

AFP