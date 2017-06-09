FRANCE IN THE FABRIC

Eden Park

Turning 30 this year, the Parisian house of the pink bow tie launched a collection that celebrates its country of birth – France. Simple, pure and distinct, it offers an invitation to discover this beautiful country, from “Paris to the beach”.



It is this abiding love of detail, one of the label’s core characteristics, along with a blend of audacity and unconventional style in the smallest feature, which has made the brand a leader in the premium quality market. Beautiful fabrics, de-structured cuts, the simple lines on jackets, over-jackets, padded waistcoats and shirts over fluid trousers for a relaxed-chic allure. Linen, nylon and cotton are this season’s favorites, lending modernity to impeccable parkas and waterproofs. Colors are natural; muted tones of beige, brown, grey, khaki and blue.

The collection brings together prestige, charm and creativity, delivering a fluid, pure silhouette; the new definition of male and female elegance according to Eden Park.

Denim becomes a strong theme in town as well as on the shore, creating distinctive style with new shapes and textures. For the seaside, prints come in a range of floral, jacquard and military themes on all products: shirts and polos, A range of piqué knit polos has also been added to the male wardrobe.

The Eden Park collections are available at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Estancia in Capitol Commons and Kiss and Fly at NAIA Terminal 3.