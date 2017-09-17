France joins ‘Philippine Harvest’

As part of the continuing celebration of the 70th anniversary of French-Philippine diplomatic relations in 2017, the flavors of France and the Philippines come together at the “Philippine Harvest meets Bon Appétit,” a collaboration between the Embassy of France to the Philippines, the Department of Agriculture, and the SSI Group, Inc. from September 22 to 24 at Central Square, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The Philippine Harvest is organized by the Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the SSI Group, Inc., to promote locally-grown farm and fishery products in the domestic market. The Embassy of France is honored to join this 7th edition, which marks the first occasion for the Philippine Harvest to welcome products from foreign countries.

Agriculture is an increasingly important sector of cooperation between France and the Philippines, marked particularly by bilateral institutional engagements and exchanges between French and Filipino researchers, as well as the growing interest of French groups to invest in agri-business in the Philippines.

“There is a common misconception that French cuisine is all about high cuisine. Through Philippine Harvest meets Bon Appétit, we want to show that, with the right ingredients, anyone can prepare classic French dishes,” French Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Laurent Legodec said.

“We are very pleased to find a strong partner in the Department of Agriculture, who welcomed this idea to not only support Filipino products, but French products as well. This shows the diversity of the friendship between our two countries, and of course, the common love for food and cooking that both French and Filipinos share,” he added.

Alongside 24 local producers, eight French exhibitors will offer a selection of French produce: Le Cellier (wines), Paris Délice (pastries, salads and pastas), Gerald.ph (cheeses and charcuterie), The Fruit Garden (fruit jams), Future Trade (wine), Chef Selection, Inc (cheeses and charcuterie), Pamora Farms (free-range chicken), and Wine in Tube by Chef Patrice (wines).

French chefs will also be invited to share their knowledge in food preparation to provide ideas for home-cooked French meals.

Philippine Harvest meets Bon Appétit is spearheaded by the Office of the Undersecretary for Agribusiness and Marketing and Regional Engagement, in partnership with SSI Group, Inc., Central Square and the Embassy of France to the Philippines.