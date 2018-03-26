France pays tribute to victims of terror attack

TRÈBES, France: Mourners in a rural French town rocked by a deadly Islamist attack will hold a mass on Sunday to pay tribute to the victims, including a policeman hailed a hero for offering himself in place of a hostage. Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, 44, was shot and stabbed after taking the place of a woman whom Radouane Lakdim had been using as a human shield during his attack Friday on a supermarket in the small town of Trebes. A national tribute will be held at a later date for Beltrane, who President Emmanuel Macron said had “died a hero” and deserved “the respect and admiration of the whole nation.” Following the worst jihadist attack of his presidency, Macron has called a meeting later this week of the security services responsible for monitoring individuals suspected of radicalization.

AFP