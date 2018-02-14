France threatens Syria strikes

PARIS: France will launch strikes if proof emerges that the Syrian regime has used banned chemical weapons against its civilians, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

“We will strike the place where these launches are made or where they are organized,” Macron told the presidential press corps.

“But today our services have not established proof that proscribed chemical weapons have been used against civilian populations,” he added.

“As soon as such proof is established, I will do what I said,” Macron warned, while adding that “the priority is the fight against the terrorists, the jihadists.”

Regarding the Syrian regime itself, either during or after the conflict; “it will be answerable to international justice” he added.

Macron also called for an international meeting on Syria, in the region if possible.

In a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Macron said he was “worried about indications suggesting the possible use of chlorine on several occasions against the civilian population in Syria these last few weeks.”

Russia has intervened alongside Syrian regime forces in the seven-year civil war and Putin is seen as the foreign leader with the most influence over Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Receiving Putin at Versailles in May 2017, Macron had declared that France would respond immediately to any use of chemical weapons in Syria.

“A very clear red line exists on our side: the use of chemical weapons by anyone,” Macron said, promising “retaliation and an immediate response from France.”

According to Washington, at least six chlorine attacks have been reported since early January in rebel areas, with dozens injured.

AFP