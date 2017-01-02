France’s Hollande in Iraq to review war on IS

BAGHDAD: French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad Monday to meet the French forces helping Iraq in the fight against the Islamic State group and to hold talks with top officials. Hollande had already visited in 2014 and remains the most prominent head of state to come to Iraq since the launch two and half years ago of a US-led coalition against the jihadists. The French president, who is travelling with Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, will also stop in the autonomous northern region of Kurdistan during his one-day visit. France is the second contributor to the US-led coalition that has carried out thousands of air strikes against IS in Iraq and Syria and provided military equipment, training and advice to Iraqi forces.

AFP