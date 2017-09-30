Franchisers urged to use inclusive business models

MANILA: Vice-President Maria Leonor Robredo has called on franchisers to use an inclusive business model to help eradicate poverty in the country.

In a keynote speech during the opening of the 16th Franchise and Business Expo of the Association of Filipino Franchisers Inc. (AFFI), Robredo said businesses should expand their operations not only by increasing their sales but by looking into social needs as well.

She pointed out that despite the expansion of the country’s economy, many remain poor and jobless, a sign that economic growth is not inclusive.

Robredo said that through an inclusive model, businesses — franchisers in particular — could engage the bottom of the pyramid, with lower income groups participating in the value chain either as suppliers or consumers.

Robredo said the inclusive business model would also help franchisers thrive amid the challenges of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation’s integration. PNA