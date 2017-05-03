Francis Libiran designs forever in wedding rings

As one of the country’s top bridal fashion designers, it is but natural that Francis Libiran continues to spread his wings in an industry which he has conquered so beautifully.

Late last year, he opened his very first boutique, Francis Libiran Bridal, at Greenbelt 5 to allow more brides access to his collections with an off-the-rack concept.

And while he thrives in making more and more brides happy on their wedding day in his celebrated gowns—whether bespoke or readymade—Libiran has taken another huge leap in his career by designing pieces to be worn forever.

Presenting “Forever Francis Libiran,” the designer’s wedding and engagement ring collection.

Formally—and no doubt, fashionably—launched on April 26 in Makati, Libiran proudly shared with The Manila Times how his latest endeavor came to be.

“J’s Diamond approached me a year and a half ago for a collaboration. At that time, as I’ve been designing wedding gowns for 20 years, I felt I wanted a diversion. Not that I was bored in couture but I thought what best way to do something different from what I am doing than by designing rings?” he recalled.

J’s Diamond Jewelry is a startup Filipino company specializing in diamonds.

“Through common friends, we found out that Francis had wedding ring designs in mind, which is why we approached him,” the jewelry brand’s CEO Kenneth Mau said on his part.

The result of this collaboration is now found in six intricately designed engagement rings and four exquisite wedding rings. Several pieces meld white, yellow and rose gold with precious diamonds.

“It’s an understatement to say that the designs are very simple and elegant. I also have several designs which don’t have diamonds, then some are full of diamonds, so, yes, I have rings for different personalities,” Libiran related.

Asked what he would want his future customers to feel when wearing his rings this time, he happily replied, “I guess the same feeling when I got when I wore my ring!”

Libiran “celebrated love” and exchanged promises of forever with businessman Christian Mark Jacobs in Boracay on March 17.

Fully aware that same-sex marriage is still not legal in the country, Libiran shared that he and Jacobs will get married in California next year.

“I look at my ring every day, every morning. It’s something that’s special for me, a reminder of that special day. That’s why in designing the rings, I put into consideration that we need to appreciate this symbol of forever on a daily basis,” Libiran, who proudly showed his own wedding ring made from his art-deco design, waxed romantic.

Wrapping up the interview, the celebrated designer said his collection revolves around three keywords – timeless, elegant and simple.

“It’s something that you will keep forever and will appreciate every day, every time you see it on your finger,” the designer promised.

The Forever Francis Libiran collection is available at Francis Libiran Bridal at Greenbelt 5 Makati with branches at Lucky Chinatown, SM Southmall and SM Dasmariñas.