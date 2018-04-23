Francisco stages a comeback with modernized Jeepney

In response to the Philippine government’s Public Utility Vehicles Modernization Program (PUVMP), Philippine Economic Zone Authority locator Elmer Francisco Industries (EFI) (formerly Francisco Motor Corp.) announces a joint-venture agreement with technology service provider I-Pay MYEG Philippines Inc. (MYEG Philippines) to provide its automated fare collection system (AFCS) designed for the Francisco Passenger Jeepney (FPJ).

EFI’s registered trade name with the Securities and Exchange Commission is also Francisco Passenger Jeepney,

The FPJ is EFI’s latest venture to boost the market for both electric-powered (QEV Tech) and Euro IV compliant diesel (Isuzu) powered jeepneys. Mandated by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the FPJ is manufactured to be environment-friendly, and designed for the convenience and safety of the riding public. Among the convenience features of FPJ are free Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, automated fare collection, air-conditioning for some units, speed limiters, and its electric or Euro 4 compliant powertrain.

Through this partnership, MYEG Philippines will be the exclusive provider of automated fare collection system for all the jeepneys manufactured by Francisco. The integrated ticketing system will utilize multi-payment platforms that allows instant payment for jeepney passengers through e-wallet, NFC cards, and QR payment methods.

“We are honored to be part of this historic moment in our country’s history. For decades, the Francisco Passenger Jeepney has been an icon in the Philippine transport industry. Our entry into the next generation PUV is our show of commitment that Francisco is here to stay and will continue with our commitment to serve the public with our new line of FPJs,” said Elmer Francisco, founder and chairman of EFI.

“It is with great pride to be in partnership with Francisco on their journey to the new and modern age of public transport. We are optimistic that this venture will bring both companies to new heights and bigger opportunities,” said Ronald Allan Aquino, president of MYEG Philippines.

The AFCS holds all solutions to automate and go seamless in the collection of fare payments. The real-time AFCS focuses on helping operators to increase efficiency and reduce operating costs. Embedding the AFCS technology into the PUVMP project largely benefits operators by ensuring daily collection for them and enabling financial institutions to have a facility to collect amortization on their behalf.

These features illustrate the vision behind AFC that is based on an open architecture designed to allow an eco-system of payment apps and channels to integrate into the AFCS, to provide the widest coverage and convenience to the passenger, driver and operator alike.

By introducing Francisco Passenger Jeepney to the public, EFI intends to focus on providing competitively-priced brand new jeepney to meet the need to replace outdated jeepneys with units that are compliant with the Clean Air Act.

With the DOTr at the spearhead, the government initiated the PUVMP in 2017. The primary goal of the program is to make the country’s public transportation system efficient and environmentally friendly by 2020.

Also, the Metro Manila Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (i-ACT) started operation “Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok” in January to apprehend and warn owners of jeepneys that are at least 15 years old.