‘Frasier’ dad John Mahoney dies at 77

CHICAGO: Actor John Mahoney, who portrayed the no-nonsense father in the TV sitcom “Frasier,” has died in Chicago at the age of 77, his longtime theater company said Monday. Mahoney played the iconic role of Martin Crane for all 11 seasons of the popular sitcom until 2004. The Steppenwolf Theater Company in Chicago said Mahoney died on Sunday (Monday in Manila) due to complications from cancer while in hospice care. The character actor was born in England, but moved to the United States at the age of 19 to teach English at a college in Illinois. Mahoney got his acting start in Chicago relatively lately, when he was 40 in the late 1970s, after fellow actors John Malkovich and Gary Sinise invited him to join the then-nascent Steppenwolf. Mahoney appeared in more than 30 productions at the prestigious theater. Mahoney also appeared in numerous films and TV shows, and continued to appear on television as recently as 2015 in the TV series “Foyle’s War.” Mahoney won a number of acting awards, including Tony and Screen Actors Guild trophies.

AFP