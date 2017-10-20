Frat members in coverup attempt ‘also liable’

SOME members of the Aegis Juris fraternity who attempted to cover up their involvement in the hazing that led to the death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd may be charged with at least being accessories to the crime, Sen. Francis Escudero said on Thursday.

Advertisements

The Manila Police District (MPD) has filed murder charges against several fraternity members allegedly involved in the fatal hazing of Castillo.

The senator said the frat members, most of them lawyers, were identified in a chat group discussing ways of evading the investigation into Castillo’s death.

“They are also liable as accessory,” Escudero said in a news forum. He said that the Anti-Hazing Act allowed the filing of charges against those who tried to obstruct justice. “The senior brods who helped conceal (the hazing) are liable as accessory,” Escudero, a lawyer, said.

Identified in the chat group were lawyers Marvi Abo, Bryan Bangui, Cecilio Jimeno, Alston Kevin Anarna, Ferdinand Rogelio, Edzel Bert Canlas, Cesar Ocampo Ona, Gaile Dante Acuzar Caraan 3rd, Henry Pablo Jr., Michael Vito, Cesar Monga dela Fuente, Nino Cervanes, Manuel Angelo Ventura 3rd, Chet Villaroman and Arvin Balag, Jose Miguel Salamat, Ronald Cheng, and Milfen Alvarado.

A screen grab of the chat thread showed that Canlas advised the group to stay calm and “never ever give any hint” if ever they get caught.

“Bukas makakakuha na sila [ng]search warrant sa frat lib. Sana malinis na. Matangga[l]na ang paddle d’un (They may be able to secure a search warrant for the frat lib. I hope it is already clean. The paddle must be removed),” said Anarna.

“Can we leave this chat group and add again all members. At least every 24 hours. So messages will be deleted?” Anarna asked on September 18.

Escudero agreed with the statement of Atio’s father, Horacio Jr., that the hazing suspects, mostly still law students at the University of Sto. Tomas, no longer have a bright future.

“Not just as fratmen but as future and active lawyers. As a matter of fact, their violation of the anti-hazing law or involvement in murder would constitute moral turpitude,” he said.

“These law students may be prevented from taking the bar (examinations) and those who are already lawyers can be disbarred because they are tainting the law profession,” he added.