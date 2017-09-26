Fraternities challenged to ‘make more concrete acts of love rather than just hurting’

AN official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) called on fraternities to end hazing and instead “challenge themselves to make more concrete acts of love rather than just hurting.”

“It would be better if they challenge themselves to make more concrete acts of love more than just being hurt. Put everything and always in the context of love and loving one another,” Bishop Roberto Mallari of Nueva Ecija and chairman of the CBCP’s Commission on Catechesis and Catholic Education.

Mallari said that it would be better for fraternities to focus on academics and concrete acts of fraternal love instead of physical abuse, as it would put “more essence” into their brotherhood.

Mallari made the call following the recent death of Horacio Castillo 3rd, a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), from injuries he sustained during hazing rites by the Aegis Juris fraternity.

He said he was “deeply saddened” by Castillo’s tragic death.

“Hopefully, they will stop hurting those that are being initiated. I don’t think this is good that they are hurting them,” he said. ASHLEY ERIKA JOSE

