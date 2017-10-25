Wednesday, October 25, 2017
    Fratman tells all on hazing death in exchange for govt protection

    ONE of the suspects in the hazing death of a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) was admitted into the Witness Protection Program (WPP) in exchange for his testimony on the incident, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre said in a televised press conference on Wednesday.

    Mark Ventura, accompanied by his lawyer and mother to the Department of Justice (DOJ), admitted that he was present in the Aegis Juris fraternity initiation rites of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd.

    Ventura said he was a former officer of Aegis Juris.

