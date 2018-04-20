Freddie Aguilar eyed as PDP-Laban senatorial bet

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Thursday said singer-composer Freddie Aguilar was being considered to join the senatorial slate of the ruling PDP-Laban (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan) party for the 2019 mid-term elections.

“There’s no final list yet. It will be finalized by August until September given the overflow (of individuals who want to run under the PDP-Laban),” he said.

Asked whether Aguilar, an award-winning singer-composer, was being considered, the Senate chief said, “Yes, because he is a party member.”

“Go over the qualifications for senator. He has all of them,” said Pimentel, the president of PDP-Laban.

Under the 1987 Constitution, “No person shall be a Senator unless he is a natural-born citizen of the Philippines, and on the day of the election, is at least 35 years of age, able to read and write, a registered voter, and a resident of the Philippines for not less than two years immediately preceding the day of the election.”

“And for sure he has ideas on how legislation can solve some of our problems,” Pimentel said.

Aguilar composed and sang the jingle of then Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Pressed on how many individuals were being considered by PDP-Laban to run under its banner in the 2019 senatorial race, Pimentel said, “Twenty-plus including my re-electionist colleagues in the Senate majority.”

The list includes five re-electionist senators belonging to the Senate majority bloc: Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Nancy Binay, Joseph Victor Ejercito, Grace Poe and Cynthia Villar.

“And then (House) Speaker (Pantaleon Alvarez) mentioned Congressmen Robert Ace Barbers, Alfredo ‘Albee’ Benitez, Karlo Nograles, Zajid ‘Dong’ Mangudadatu, Geraldine Roman, Rey Umali, Pia Cayetano,” he said.

“And then from executive branch we are also considering (Special Assistant to the President Christopher) Bong Go, (Presidential Spokesman) Harry Roque, (and former Metro Manila Development Authority chief) Francis Tolentino,” Pimentel said.

Also being considered for the PDP-Laban senatorial slate were Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, former interior secretary Rafael Alunan and journalist Jiggy Manicad.

“That is the list that I compiled—all of the individuals who approached me. This is not yet cleared with Speaker (Alvarez),” said Pimentel.

Asked why Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was not in the list, Pimentel said, “Well, she did not express her interest (to join the PDP-Laban senatorial slate).

Pressed whether former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada will be considered, Pimentel said, “JV (Ejercito) is already in the list. So, you figure out. It is my commitment to JV that I will push for his inclusion in the PDP-Laban (senatorial list).”