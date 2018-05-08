The problems besieging Philippine sports are supposedly very easy to solve but because of politics, they lingered for years.

Almost everyone that is involved in such problems wants power and money.

Perhaps because of lack of knowledge, or fear, or apathy among Filipinos, this wayward system has become the norm or “kalakaran” in local term.

At the height of Mark Joseph’s power and influence as head of the Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSi), many qualified swimmers were denied the chance to represent the country in international competitions. I am referring mostly to swimmers from Mindanao, specifically from Jolo Sulo, Zamboanga, Surigao etc. These people can swim even before they can walk.

My fellow swimmers when I was still competing were from southern Philippines among them Amman Jalmaani, Bana Sailani, Leroy Goff, Tony Asamli, Roosevelt Abdulgafur and many others —a lot of them won medals in the Asian Games.

But it was money, not talent that speaks louder in the old PSi.

Fortunately change has come.

In a recent development, POC chief Ricky Vargas declared that the presidency of Lani Velasco in the Psi has no legal basis.

Ral Rosario, the current president of the PSi, finally wants to set things right.

Ral understands the needs of PH swimming being with the Philippine Amateur Swimming Association since when it was registered at the SEC in 1986.

During the news conference for the unification of the PSi and the Philippine Swimming League (PSL), Ral said that the selection process for the national team would be open to all qualified swimmers. It was something that the PSL has been fighting for, for a long time.

The PH swimming community is now transforming for the better with Ral as an instrument of unrighteousness.

We are FREE AT LAST by the grace of the Lord!!!