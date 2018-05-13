FREE ENTRANCE AT YUCHENGCO MUSESUM ON INTL MUSEUM DAY

YUCHENGCO Museum will celebrate International Museum Day on Friday by offering free admission to all its exhibitions and galleries. Since 1977, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) has organized International Museum Day every May 18 to highlight the role of museums as institutions that serve society and its development. “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures, and development of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among peoples. This year’s celebration focuses on “Hyperconnected museums-New approaches, new publics,” said ICOM president Dr. Hans-Martin Hinz. On exhibit at the museum are works by Filipino painters, National Artists, and modernists. The fourth floor galleries feature exhibits on the Yuchengco family, the Yuchengco Group of Companies, and our National Hero Jose Rizal. The museum is located at RCBC Plaza, corner Ayala and Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenues, Makati. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday.