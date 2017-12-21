Free-flowing with the ‘Bossing’

Vic Sotto on Vice Ganda’s P1-billion box office aim, directorial possibilities, and the value of family

For one of the most famously quiet superstars of show business, it is indeed a treat to get ace comedian Vic Sotto to sit down in a free flowing conversation like the T-Zone did this week.

Along with fellow Entertainment editors and the a few of the beat’s most respected veteran columnists, a very relaxed and revealing hour ensued with the star and producer of Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Meant to Beh.”

It went a little something like this…

Q: What can you say about your perennial MMFF box office competitor Vice Ganda’s statement that he aims to hit the billion-peso mark with his entry, “The Revengers” this year?

A: As a producer, it’s mathematically impossible. [Pauses quite lengthily]. Pero sana makuha niya.

Q: Returning to the MMFF this year, is there any pressure to be No. 1?

A: Hindi ko na iniisip mag-number one. Ang gusto ko lang maraming manood ng festival so that a lot of people will happy and merry this Christmas. After all, maganda yung line-up—may action-fantasy, superhero comedy, may musical, at merong family comedy tulad nitong Meant to Beh.

Q: The MMFF Committee has said that this movie is your best so far, especially in terms of acting. What can you say about that?

A: I’m very appreciative if that’s so. Iba kasi yung pelikula. It’s not the usual fantasy comedy-action that I do for the festival ["Enteng Kabisote” series]. Iba ang writer at direktor [i[in the young]ris Martinez [["Babae sa Septic Tank 2”]It’s my first movie with and it was a pleasure for me to experience a new direction and a new kind of story telling. He’s a very good writer, and siya yung talagang nagbuo ng storya about a couple dealing with differences, growing apart and the importance of family.

Q: Save for last year, you’ve fielded an entry to the MMFF for the longest time, and each time a success at the box office. With other actors going into directing, don’t you plan to do that for the festival eventually?

A: Mas maraming magaling mag-direk at hayaan na natin sa kanila yon… Tamad kasi ako eh! [Lau[Laughs]ya nga ako nag produce para OK lang na late ako! [Lau[Laughs more]si pag direktor ka, lagi kang busy di’ba? Pero seriously, I really am satisfied with acting and producing. Marami tayong talento sa pag-di-direk and I’d much rather entrust it to them.

Q: Finally, the trailer of “Meant to Beh” shows almost all of “Eat Bulaga’s” Dabarkads in cameos—something, which you always do year in and year out for your movies. How important is it to have them take part in your movies?

A: Sabi ko nga in one of my lines in this movie, “Family is importanter’” Kaya gusto ko silang kasama kahit sa mga cameos—the Lolas [Jos[Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros, si Ruby [Rodriguez]mmy [San[Santos] Maine [Men[Mendoza] Alden [Ric[Richards] Joey [de [de Leon]travelling when we did the movie kaya wala siya. Pero pag family kasi gusto ko kasama sa lahat ng bagay para masaya. It’s always been that way for me and it will always be like that in everything I do.

Meant to Beh opens on Christmas Day and is a co-production of OctoArts Films, APT Entertainment and MZet Productions. It also stars Dawn Zulueta, Andrea Torres, Daniel Matsunaga, Gabbi Garcia, JC Santos and Baeby Baste, among others.