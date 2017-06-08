Free MRT, LRT rides on June 12

The Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) 1 and 2 will offer free rides to the public on June 12, 2017 as part of the 119th Philippine Independence Day celebration.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) said commuters can take the free rides on Monday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The government lined up several activities to mark the day, including a job fair conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment at Rizal Park and medical, dental and optical service by the Department of Health, Metro Manila Development Authority, and the city of Manila.

This year’s independence celebration is themed “Kalayaan 2017: Pagbabagong Sama Samang Balikatin.” ELSHAMAE ROBLES