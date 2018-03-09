Free tuition for relatives of Medal of Valor awardees

Dear PAO,

My father was a Medal of Valor awardee. I intend to take up law and I want to know if I am entitled to exemption from payment of tuition for this course. Thank you and God bless.

Sonny

Dear Sonny,

Certain privileges are given to awardees of the Medal of Valor, the highest military honor in the country, under Republic Act (RA) 9049 or An Act Granting Monthly Gratuity and Privileges to an Awardee of the Medal of Valor, Providing Funds Therefor, and for Other Purposes.” Among the privileges granted to an awardee is exemption from payment of tuition and matriculation fees in accordance with Section 4 of the law:

“Section 4. Notwithstanding the limitation imposed by Presidential Decree 577 on the scholarship program of military personnel who died or are incapacitated in line of duty, an awardee of Medal of Valor and his/ her heirs/beneficiaries shall be exempted from the payment of tuition and matriculation fees in public or private schools, universities, colleges and other educational institutions in any pre-school, baccalaureate or post-graduate courses such as or including course leading to the degree of Doctor of Medicine (MD), Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or allied and similar courses.”

Clearly, an awardee of a Medal of Valor and his/her heirs or beneficiaries are exempted from the payment of tuition and matriculation fees in schools, which includes tuition for courses leading to the degree of Doctor of Medicine (MD), Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or allied and similar courses.

You are exempted from the payment of tuition in any school where you plan to take up law pursuant to the express provision of Section 4, RA 9049.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.