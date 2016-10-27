Free ‘Undas’ shuttle for Muntinlupa folk

The local government of Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila) will be providing free shuttle services to and from public and private cemeteries from October 31 to November 2.

Public Information Officer Tez Navarro on Thursday said locals can avail of free rides in JRF E-jeepneys that will ply the national road and also in government trucks and buses going to memorial parks.

Pick-up points for the free shuttle services going to cemeteries are: Those visiting Everest Hills Memorial Park – in front of Susana Heights Bus Terminal; Japanese Cemetery – in front of a government office under construction on Rizal Street; and Muntinlupa City Public Cemetery and Aglipay Cemetery –Caltex Station.

For those visiting San Nicolas de Tolentino Cemetery, free shuttle routes will be from Sucat East Service Road to Alabang, Montillano Street to M.L Quezon Street to Meralco Road Loop.

Navarro said water stations and assistance desks will be put up.

The assistance desks will be manned by personnel from Muntinlupa Police Department, Rescue Department,

City Health Office, Community Affairs and Development Office and other city government departments.

Navarro said the local police department will be beefing up security and additional traffic constables will be deployed to augment mobilization efforts and traffic management.

As a high volume of vehicles is expected in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, the City Government of Muntinlupa published on its Facebook Page designated parking spaces in cemeteries and traffic advisories.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi encourages locals to follow cemetery rules and regulations and wishes them a peaceful celebration of the holiday.