Free Wi-Fi along EDSA starts June 12

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said over the weekend that high-speed internet will be available starting today, June 12, along EDSA, the first stage of “Alay Para sa Malayang Pilipino” free Wi-Fi program of the government.

The free Wi-Fi plan involves “Pipol Konek,” the department’s internet service.

Pipol Konek will be “free all throughout and offer fast Wi-Fi internet connectivity,” Eliseo Rio, DICT undersecretary for Special Concerns, told The Manila Times. Globe and Smart/PLDT will provide free internet only for the first 30 minutes or 1 hour of connectivity.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the department and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to soft launch the first stage of Alay Para sa Malayang Pilipino on Independence Day.

“The first stage that will be operational on Independence Day 2017 will cover all 13 Metro Rail Transit Line 3 stations from North Avenue to Taft, and the continuous stretch of EDSA from Guadalupe to Cubao at street level,” Rio said.

The second stage—from Cubao to North Avenue and from Guadalupe to Taft Avenue—will start before the President’s State of the Nation Address on July 24.

“This will make the street level of EDSA, running alongside the MRT3, rails a continuous high speed Wi-Fi zone from Taft in Pasay to North Avenue in QC,” Rio noted.

The third stage will cover the entire 24 kilometer stretch of EDSA, from the Mall of Asia to Balintawak, starting August.

Rio said more than a million passengers taking EDSA will be able to access Wi-Fi connectivity for free once the project in fully in place.

“They will enjoy high-speed Internet while waiting for their rides and while traversing EDSA. This will make them productive even when stuck in traffic,” he added.