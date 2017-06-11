Free wi-fi on EDSA starting June 12

High-speed internet services will be made available on EDSA beginning June 12, particularly the stretch between Cubao, Quezon City and Guadalupe, Makati City, according to the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

Dubbed “Alay Para sa Malayang Pilipino” and timed to mark Independence Day, the project was promised by President Rodrigo Duterte in his State of the Nation Address last year.

Available in the entire stretch of EDSA, the wi-fi services would be free for the first 30 minutes at a speed of up to 100 megabits per second. Commuters may log in to the network.

The project includes providing access points in MRT stations and upgrading the infrastructure for cellular services along Metro Manila’s busiest highway.

Duterte’s promise of free wi-fi access on EDSA last year was followed by an order providing access in selected public areas in the country.

“I have ordered the newly created DICT to develop a National Broadband Plan to accelerate the deployment of fiber optic cables and wireless technologies to improve Internet speed,” he said.

The project’s service testing was conducted over the weekend, starting Saturday.