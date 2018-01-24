Freestyle motocross action explodes in Abra

Motocross riders will test their skills in the much-awaited Congressman JB Bernos International Freestyle Motocross to be held from January 27 to 28 at the Namagpagan Motocross Track in Poblacion, La Paz, Abra.

Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo is gracing the event that aims to boost sports tourism in the country.

“This is beautiful promotion of sports tourism in the Philippines. Filipinos love sports and many of our athletes are recognized around the world. We would like to add motocross to that,” said Teo.

The rivalry of Manny Pacquiao’s boxing trainor Buboy Fernandez and SEL-J Sports’ Hari ng Motocross Jay Lacnit continues in the Executive A category, while Bornock Mangosong and Glenn Aguilar will try to outdo each other in the Pro Open category.

Bernos himself is a biker who might join the executive category if his injury heals in time for the competition.

The highlight of the event is the battle of Blake “Bilko” Williams, Cameron Sinclair and Harry Bink for the Nitro Championship.

Williams has won championships and X Games medals in several events, including motocross and freestyle motocross.

“We are excited to be back in Manila. We will entertain our fans and they will see the best of the best,” said Bink.

“I believe this will be one of my greatest performances since I won FMX rider of the year in 2009,” said Williams.

In its seventh year, the competition features 12 race categories plus the freestyle exhibition.

“All our kababayan here in La Paz look forward to this grand tournament. We are proud to bring sports motocross tourism in the Philippines,” said Bernos.