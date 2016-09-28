Freeze drug accounts, de Lima dares Aguirre

SENATOR Leila de Lima on Tuesday dared Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd to freeze the supposed dummy bank accounts she allegedly used to receive drug payoffs, to prove that the accounts were really hers.

De Lima again denied maintaining dummy bank accounts in the names of other persons.

She dared Aguirre to remove his toupee if his claims turn out to be false.

“I’ll say this again, I do not have dummy accounts in the name of any other person, whether close to me or not.

These are all fake,” de Lima The senator claimed her enemies have resorted to fabricating evidence.

“Secretary Aguirre’s alleged evidence against me is like his toupee, his wig – fake and cosmetics only. There is nothing into it other than that. Nothing’s authentic,” she added.

De Lima also claimed the President was being exploited by the “evil men and women” around him who have an ax to grind against her.

“They exploited the president’s personal vendetta against me to the hilt and it’s the President who is being damaged, I’m not the one being damaged here,” she added.

Sex videos

Aguirre on Tuesday disclosed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has copies of three “sex videos” purportedly of de Lima and her former driver-bodyguard Ronnie Dayan.

The videos will be presented in court as evidence that the romantic relationship between the two paved the way for the proliferation of illegal drugs at the New Bilibid Prison when de Lima was Justice secretary during the previous Aquino administration.

President Rodrigo Duterte revealed the alleged affair last month and said Dayan, who is married, collected drug payoffs for de Lima. The money was supposedly used for de Lima’s senatorial campaign.

Aguirre said he had ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to check the authenticity of the videos.

“The videos have a huge significance. They explain why Ronnie Dayan was powerful, why Ronnie Dayan was able to extract money from the drug lords because an ordinary driver could not do it,” Aguirre said.

Invite Aquino to probe

As this developed, the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) said it had asked the Department of Justice and House of Representatives to invite former President Benigno Aquino 3rd to shed light on the proliferation of illegal drugs in the country during the previous administration.

Dante Jimenez, founding chairman of the VACC, in a letter addressed to Aguirre, said Aquino should be invited by the NBI and be made to explain why he failed to inform the people of the gravity of the drug problem.

Jimenez cited the Dangerous Drugs Board’s 2015 report that said about 1.8 million Filipinos were hooked on shabu and other illegal drugs.

The VACC sent the same letter to House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, asking that Aquino be invited to attend the inquiry of the House justice committee on the proliferation of illegal drugs at the national penitentiary.

