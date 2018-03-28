Freia: Living the ultimate dream everyday

Premier beach resort living has always been the ultimate dream of urban dwellers who want to seek refuge from the harried pace of city life. There is no more idyllic setting than one that offers a breathtaking view of the sea and a pristine environment that inspires frolicking on the beach under the sun.

With this vision in mind, SM Prime’s Hamilo Coast presents Freia, its new luxury beach condominium development in Pico de Loro Cove, where future residents can indulge in the spectacular panorama of sea and verdant mountains.

Freia indeed provides the best vantage points looking out to the picturesque West Philippine Sea and the Pico de Loro mountains. Its prime location makes it just a five-minute stroll away from the Pico Beach, which boasts of 1.5 kilometers of white sand and clear blue waters.

Offering premium seaside living to its discerning clientele, Freia will have in its roster 223 superior condominium units that include spacious two-bedroom flats and three-bedroom penthouses. Ranging in size from 67 to 392 sqm, these resort-type condo residences are designed with sustainable green living in mind and exude a contemporary tropical vibe enhanced by its masterfully designed architecture by Broadway Malyan and GF & Partners.

Common areas of the condominium, such as the lobby, were designed by Budji+Royal with cutting-edge local and international design concepts and high-quality fixtures, giving residents a total luxury beach resort experience.

Freia’s residents will have exclusive access to its upscale, resort-style amenities, including an outdoor pool, lounge deck, function rooms, and lush pocket gardens.

Unit ownership at Freia also comes with membership at the Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club, giving homeowners a chance to enjoy a variety of recreational and sports facilities in Hamilo Coast.

Supporting Hamilo Coast’s commitment to responsible stewardship of nature and the seaside community’s natural topographies, Freia at Pico de Loro Cove also takes pride in its features that allow sustainable green living and consider cost-efficient operations. For instance, natural ventilation and daylighting, photovoltaic roofing, and an efficient waste management system will ensure reduced carbon footprints on the part of the residential community.

Beach resort living can now become an everyday lifestyle option, with Hamilo Coast’s careful integration of residential, resort, leisure, commercial and institutional land uses. Potential homeowners may thus consider Freia as a luxury retirement home and not just a weekend getaway.

With naturally stunning views and features that are a cut above the rest, Freia is indeed one of the most coveted premium beach condo developments in the country.

Hamilo Coast is the SM Group’s premier beach resort town in Nasugbu, Batangas. Hamilo Coast is now approximately 90 minutes from Manila via Cavitex and the new Ternate-Nasugbu Road. For inquiries, call (632) 945-8000, or visit www.hamilocoast.com