French candidate Fillon hits back at wife ‘fake jobs’ claim

PARIS: Under-fire French presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Thursday hit back at claims his wife had been paid 500,000 euros ($540,000) for a fictitious job by saying she had “always worked for me”. Fillon said British-born Penelope Fillon had been his parliamentary assistant doing tasks such as correcting his speeches and attending demonstrations. “There is not the slightest doubt that my wife has worked as a parliamentary assistant for me for years,” he said in an interview with TF1 television. “My wife has always worked for me, she has always been by my side in my public life,” Fillon said. The national financial prosecutor has opened an investigation into the allegations, which were made this week by the Canard Enchaine newspaper. Fillon’s lawyer on Thursday submitted documents to investigators to support his case.