French cardinal urges WACOM delegates to share God’s love

BALANGA City, Bataan: The Papal representative to the World Apostolic Congress on Mercy (WACOM) in the Philippines asked delegates to share God’s love with everyone during the conclusion of the event here on Friday.

“God is a source of love. It is our duty to share God’s love with one another,” Philippe Cardinal Barbarin, Archbishop of Lyon, France and Papal Legate, said while thanking the Philippines for accepting WACOM delegates all over the world.

He said that through the WACOM, man may know the mercy of God and how much God loves them.

Victor William, one of the 200 delegates from Malaysia, said WACOM in the Philippines was “so well-arranged, talks very inspiring.”

What he enjoyed most was the visit to different schools and senior citizens places to see what he termed as wonderful work of the Church to help these people.

Foreign and local delegates filled the Saint Joseph Cathedral in Balanga City where lectures on the protection of water, air and the soil were discussed.

While waiting for the lectures, members of the Youth Ministry entertained the guests with a dance number.

WACOM, the fourth in the world, started in the Philippines January 16 and concluded in Bataan on Friday.

Final activities for the congress, which started on January 16 were capped by a Mass held at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bagac town.

Ernie B. Esconde