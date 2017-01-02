French choreographer visits Manila for dance workshop

The Embassy of France to the Philippines, in partnership with France Volontaires and other Franco-Philippine NGOs, Ballet Philippines and the Cultural Center of the Philippines, has organized a contemporary dance workshop for the underprivileged youth, conducted by world-renowned French choreographer, Emmanuelle Huynh.

Emmanuelle Huynh was the former director of the Contemporary Dance Center of Angers in France and director of the dance company, Mua. She is currently a professor at the University of Fine-Arts in Paris. As a dancer and choreographer, she is keen on bringing together dance, choreography, visual arts and philosophy.

Huynh worked with 15 young beneficiaries of Philippine-based French organizations for a week on December 5 to help them develop a more acute consciousness of their personalities and discover their bodies through dance. The contemporary dance workshop will culminate in a performance choreographed by Huynh entitled Cribles at Ballet Philippines Studio 1.

During the workshop, the youth were introduced to the basics of contemporary dance through Cribles, an interpretation of the solidarity of a community represented by the linking of arms, circular formations and quick, spatial movements. Created in 2010, Cribles was performed previously by Huynh together with other dancers in France, New York, Brazil, and now, the Philippines.

The five participating French-Philippine NGOs, which include ACAY, ATD Quart Monde, CAMELEON, Enfants du Mekong and the Virlanie Foundation, work with children, teenagers and young adults that come from poor communities or broken families, or who have been victims of abuse or have been in conflict with the law. In coordination with France Volontaires, the platform for the promotion of French volunteerism, these foundations can now allow their beneficiaries to learn a different form of expression through dance.

This year, the youth is at the heart of the French Embassy’s humanitarian cooperation with NGOs. This contemporary dance workshop joins a list of other initiatives, such as a seminar on early pregnancy last January and a youth employability forum last September which have been launched in partnership with French-Philippine NGOs to provide guidance and assistance to young Filipinos. Moreover, the French Embassy provides financial support to associations of the Franco-Philippine NGO network through an annual call for proposals.