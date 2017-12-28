FRENCH CONNECTION

La Provence Salon

The first real French concept salon in the country, La Provence is led by creative director Mehdi Moussaoui, a professional stylist who’s been trained in France and has over 30 years of experience. He’s worked with numerous fashion houses such as Dior and Chanel, and the country’s best designers like Michael Cinco and Ezra Santos to name a few. Delighting the fashion faithful, La Provence boasts a color bar by Wella, Le Nails nail area, and a café where you can enjoy a selection of coffee brews, smoothies and crepes.

La Provence is located on the 3rd floor of Ayala Malls Central Square, BGC.