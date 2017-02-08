French designer Clivia Nobili due for Manila

French designer Clivia Nobili will showcase her avante garde corporate collection via Beau Travail, a fashion presentation on February 16 followed by an exhibit on February 19 at SM Aura Premier Atrium.

A joint project of The Embassy of France in the Philippines, in partnership with the luxury mall, the event is part of the ongoing “Phil France: Feel French, a celebration of 70 years of Franco-Philippine Friendship.”

Beau Travail highlights Art de Vivre, the art of living in a style that is distinctly French, a unique way to immerse oneself in the pleasures of gastronomy, fashion, culture, and sports with family and friends.

Born August 13, 1973 in Paris, France, Olivia Nobili took evening classes at the Fashion Institute Technology, New York and was an assistant stylist for Charles Jourdan in 1994 to 1995. She was also a costume designer for films, TV series, and advertising materials for Peugeot, Décathlon, Renault, Premier Suspect, and Marionnaud then later became the designer of work wears for Chassagnette restaurant, the Opéra of Lille, the Grand Palais Lille, and Auchan Department Store.

The fashion show Beau Travail which means “good job” or “good work” in French, aims to bring a revolutionary twist to corporate attires and would still be wearable in the Philippines.