French designer launches new collection in PhilFrance Fashion Week

French men and women have long been regarded as one of the most fashionable citizens around the globe.

As such, it was a treat for fashion aficionados in the Philippines to have a glimpse of contemporary French fashion during PhilFrance Fashion Week 2017 at SM Aura Premier. The event highlighted designer Clivia Nobili and her new collection, Beau Travail.

A joint project of The Embassy of France in the Philippines, in partnership with SM Aura Premier, fashion presentation is part of “Phil France: Feel French,” a celebration of 70 years of Franco-Philippine Friendship.

Beau Travail highlighted the Art de Vivre program of the “Phil France: Feel French” campaign or the art of living in a style that is distinctly French. The program is also a unique way to immerse oneself in the pleasures of gastronomy, fashion, culture and sports with family and friends.

Born in Paris, France, Nobili took evening classes at the Fashion Institute Technology, New York while working as an assistant stylist for Charles Jourdan from 1994 to 1995.

Nobili was also a costume designer for films, TV series, and advertising materials for Peugeot, Décathlon, Renault, Premier Suspect and Marionnaud before diving to designing work wears for Chassagnette restaurant, the Opéra of Lille, the Grand Palais Lille, and Auchan Department Store.

The French designers’ latest collection Beau Travail, which means “good job” or “good work” in French, aims to bring a revolutionary twist to corporate attires. Nobili also put Philippine setting into consideration to make her pieces just as comfortable for Filipinos as it is for Parisians.

The clothes in the collection are made of 100-percent cotton and cotton-linen with deep blue, rouge, saffron and gold as its color palette.

The fashion show was well-attended by members of the diplomatic corps and fashion lovers as well as designers, faculty and students of fashion schools such as the Fashion Institute of the Philippines and the De La Salle – College of St. Benilde School of Design and Arts.