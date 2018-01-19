Friday, January 19, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»French environmental film ‘Terra’ premiered in Manila

    French environmental film ‘Terra’ premiered in Manila

    0
    on Lifestyle

    The French Embassy Cultural Attaché Diane Roblin and Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Counsellor Yves Zoberman

    Film lovers had a glimpse of the commitment of France not only to culture but also to diversity and protection of the environment during the special screening of the documentary “Terra” at the SM Mall of Asia Cinema.

    A joint project of the Embassy of France in Manila, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR–BMB), the film Terra by Yann Arthus Bertrand and Michael Pitiot, explores the rich diversity of life. It shows how people are still capable of changing the future just by looking differently at life.

    Terra is a moving documentary that captures the essence of humanity’s interdependence with living nature. It tells the story of life and the incredible saga of the living planet with breathtaking shots that take viewers from the first lichen to the gigantic forests, from monkeys of the jungle to the mythic animals of the savannah. The film is a journey through the history of life forms and a quest for the animal within us.

    The screening coincided with the 12th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals in Manila, and delegates to the conference attended the film screening.


    French Embassy Charge d’affaires Laurent Legodec, Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Counsellor Yves Zoberman also graced the occasion together with African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement (AEWA) Executive Secretary Jacques Trouvilliez, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Undersecretary George Apacible, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Analiza Rebuelta-Teh.

    Executive Secretary of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement (AEWA) Jacques Trouvilliez
    DENR Undersecretary Analiza Rebuelta-Teh
    Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals Ambassador Ian Redmon
    Amaury Parelle, Scientific Attaché of the French Embassy in Manila
    Clarissa Arida of the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity
    Hubert d’Aboville, Tourism Congress Philippines Member and Jacques Branellec, Jewelmer Group President and CEO
    Ms. Philippines Earth 2006 Cathy Untalan-Vital
    Mia and Jacques Branellec of Save Palawan Seas Foundation
    Glaiza May Padlan and Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Undersecretary George Apacible
    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.