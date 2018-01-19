French environmental film ‘Terra’ premiered in Manila

Film lovers had a glimpse of the commitment of France not only to culture but also to diversity and protection of the environment during the special screening of the documentary “Terra” at the SM Mall of Asia Cinema.

A joint project of the Embassy of France in Manila, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR–BMB), the film Terra by Yann Arthus Bertrand and Michael Pitiot, explores the rich diversity of life. It shows how people are still capable of changing the future just by looking differently at life.

Terra is a moving documentary that captures the essence of humanity’s interdependence with living nature. It tells the story of life and the incredible saga of the living planet with breathtaking shots that take viewers from the first lichen to the gigantic forests, from monkeys of the jungle to the mythic animals of the savannah. The film is a journey through the history of life forms and a quest for the animal within us.

The screening coincided with the 12th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals in Manila, and delegates to the conference attended the film screening.

French Embassy Charge d’affaires Laurent Legodec, Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Counsellor Yves Zoberman also graced the occasion together with African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement (AEWA) Executive Secretary Jacques Trouvilliez, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Undersecretary George Apacible, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Analiza Rebuelta-Teh.