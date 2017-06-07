French Film Fest opening cancelled

Regular screenings to run as scheduled

The spate of terrorist attacks around the world in recent weeks seems to have organizers of various events rethinking holding public gatherings. On Wednesday, The Manila Times received the following advisory from the press office of the French Embassy regarding their annual film festival in Manila.

“It is with regret that the Embassy of France to the Philippines, following the advice of its partners and sponsors, has deemed it best, for security reasons, to cancel the red carpet opening night of the 22nd French Film Festival on June 8, 2017, 6 pm at Central Square, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.”

According to the email, the advice was made by Bonifacio Global City management, which stated, “Due to recent events, we are taking extra safety precautions and refraining from holding large events. We are therefore recommending not to push through with the opening ceremony of the festival on June 8, but to continue with the regular screenings (without an opening event).”

However, public screenings from June 9 to 17 at the cinemas of Greenbelt 3 and Bonifacio High Street will push through as scheduled.

Given the need to be more vigilant, The Manila Times will do its best to inform its readers of future event cancellations or specific safety guidelines issued by other organizers for upcoming concerts and gatherings in its daily issue.