Tuesday, October 10, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»French giant AccorHotels bids for Australia’s Mantra

    French giant AccorHotels bids for Australia’s Mantra

    0
    By on Foreign Business

    SYDNEY: France’s AccorHotels has made a Aus$1.17 billion (US$910 million) bid for one of Australia’s biggest hotel operators, the Mantra Group, the local company said Monday in a move that sent its share price soaring.

    Advertisements

    Mantra, which operates more than 20,000 rooms in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia, said it had received an offer of Aus$3.96 cash per share, valuing the firm at Aus$1.17 billion.

    “Mantra has granted Accor access to due diligence to determine if a transaction can be agreed and recommended unanimously by the Mantra board,” the Australian-listed company said in a statement.

    “The discussions are incomplete and any entry by the parties into binding transaction documents remains subject to a number of conditions.”

    The conditions include regulatory approval and support for the proposal by the firms’ boards.
    Shares in Mantra jumped 16.87 percent to Aus$3.78 in afternoon trade.

    The Australian company operates a variety of properties, from resorts to serviced apartments under three brands — Peppers, Mantra and BreakFree — and has more than 5,500 staff.

    Mantra in August reported net profit after tax of Aus$45.6 million for the year to June 30, a 22.7 percent increase from the previous corresponding period.

    AccorHotels includes the Sofitel, Pullman, Novotel, Mercure and Ibis chains. It operates 4,200 hotels with 600,000 rooms worldwide.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.