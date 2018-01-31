French luxury bags with an African tribal flair

A Parisian woman’s journey to the heart of Africa serves as the inspiration of French luxury brand Longchamp’s newest handbags for Spring/Summer 2018.

As she explores the world of tribal art, specifically the uniqueness of African paintings and sculptures, the celebrated fashion house imagined a sophisticated and exotic collection that epitomizes the very modern, independent and cosmopolitan who goes to see the world.

“For Spring/Summer 2018, Longchamp imbibes the traveling lifestyle, offering women an opportunity to embrace different ethnic designs, crafts and traditions,” said Catherine Co, Associate Merchandise Manager at Rustan’s where the brand is exclusively carried in the Philippines. The executive was on hand at the collection’s launch on January 16 in Whitespace, Makati to help illustrate the merging of two different cultures across a significant number of styles.

As such, Longchamp’s Madeleine bag, which among its many designs “stands out for her French charisma,” receives a chic and edgy update this season with indigenous touches from colors like nude, orange, honey and lilac; materials like bull calf leather, suede and vachetta; and clean-cut edges and leather saddler-style stiches detailing.

The Effrontée, on the other hand, breaks with convention, playing up its sophisticatedly rough appeal, especially with the use of a chain strap and a grainy leather feel.

In addition to the collection of Spring/Summer 2018 is the unveiling of an “XS” (extra small)version of the Mademoiselle Longchamp, in contrast to last season’s bigger sizes. It has three brand new colors: natural, orange and khaki. The details on this new mini calfskin hobo bag are comprised of the line’s signature clasp, enameled wax stamp and wide strap. Moreover, women can match it with her changing moods with a removable strap, which can go cross-body or over the shoulder.

Meanwhile, along with the Spring/Summer line is the launch of Longchamp’s first-ever Cruise collection which also bears a touch of African feel.

The bags’ patterns are inspired by the Maasai tribe of southern Kenya and northern Tanzania which breathe life into magnificent prints and exquisite embroidery that adorn totes and hobo. Some of it comes with a decorative removable strap, tassels, handcrafted fabrics, beaded decorations and vibrant colors inspired by sub-Saharan African jewelry.

Finally, the cruise line’s Precious Pénélope, Longchamp 3D, Mademoiselle Longchamp and Roseau bags come with neo-ethnic details, while the graphic style Le Pliage Cuir model in leather is embellished with wide colored stripes reminiscent of African wall paintings.

“As you can see, Longchamp likes to keep things interesting, even with its classic pieces, making every season different and exciting,” ended Co.