French MP receives racist death threat

PARIS: A French MP elected under President Emmanuel Macron’s party revealed on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) she had received a letter containing racist death threats. The letter, published on her Twitter account, ended with the words “count your days, we are going to take care of you.” Laetitia Avia, from Macron’s Republique En Marche (Republic On The Move) party, said she had filed a complaint with police in Paris. “I have never been attacked with such racism. And I’ve been threatened with death. We cannot let this happen,” the MP, whose family is of Togolese origin, told Agence France-Presse. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Twitter he was “outraged by the hateful racist attack.”

AFP