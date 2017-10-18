French netters shine in CCI- La Cornue tilt

French duo Gerald Egasse and Nicolas Lefevre of Team Peperes ruled the mixed doubles event of the 2017 French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (CCI-France Philippines) and La Cornue Tennis Tournament held at the Metropolitan Club indoor tennis courts in Makati City.

Egasse and Lefevre needed less than an hour to dominate the untitled pair of Dino Ferrari and Willie Luna via a 6-0, 6-3 decision in the championship round of the tournament organized by CCI-France Philippines in cooperation with the La Cornue.

Team Blue of Robert Vea and Anthony Cisneros bagged the third-place plum after trouncing Team Philam bets Bien Lazaro and Ever Iglesia (6-4) in the battle-for-third place.

Egasse and Lefevre made it to the finals by beating four teams in the elimination round including victories over Angela Schermann and Thomas Schermann of Decathlon Philippines, and Vea and Cisneros.

The French pair also blasted Lazaro and Iglesia in the semifinals to arrange a championship showdown with Ferrari and Luna in the friendly tournament.

Winners got gift certificates from Dusit Thani, New World, Gautier and premium bottles of Borderies XO and Borderies VSOP from Camus. Blue Horizons Travel and Tours, Solaire Resorts and Casino and Ethihad Airways supported the event.

“It is a doubles tournament where players team up to compete against other teams in their bracket. Despite the heavy downpour in the morning both the organizer and the participants were positive to keep the game going. After a whole day of intense matches, the winners were declared—the Team Peperes composed of French players Gerald Egasse and Nicolas Lefevre,” said French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines Marketing and Events Exceutive Sabrina Alday.

CCI-France Philippines is a non-stock, non-profit organization that promotes bilateral relations between France and the Philippines.