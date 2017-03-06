French Open champs Mladenovic, Garcia split

PARIS: France’s Kristina Mladenovic announced Sunday that her women’s doubles partnership with compatriot Caroline Garcia has ended despite the pair winning the Roland Garros title last year. Mladenovic and Garcia, ranked three in the world, were also runners-up at the US Open in 2016 but were beaten in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January. “After the Dubai tournament, Caroline informed me of her desire to put an end to our partnership to focus on her singles career,” Mladenovic wrote on Twitter. “We have had lots of success together and I will keep very good memories.”

