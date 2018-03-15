French pop musician Charles Baptiste in Manila

As part of the Francophonie celebrations, French pop musician Charles Baptiste is due in Manila for a performance at SM Aura Premiere Atrium on March 21.

The International Francophonie Day is an annual celebration of the birth of the Intergovernmental Francophonie cooperation. “Francophonie” is the term used to refer to all people and countries speaking the French language, and as such, the day is also highlighted in celebration of their national tongue and the culture and values of French speaking countries around the world.

Baptiste is considered as one of France’s rising stars today, and will perform a series of piano and vocal concerts and DJ sets for the Filipino audience.

With an energetic stage presence to go with his upbeat and uniquely French pop sounds, the artiste has captivated audiences around the world. He has recently added to his repertoire the electro-pop genre, which will also comprise part of his performance in Manila.

Baptiste has been quoted to say of his music, “My intention is to revive the spirit of French elegance and turn it to joy, celebration, and dance.”

Charles Baptiste in Manila is presented by Alliance Française de Manille, in partnership with the Embassy of France in Manila, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie and SM Aura Premier.