French President Macron’s popularity slumps

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has suffered a fresh slump in popularity, with just a 30 percent approval rating among voters, according to a new poll published Monday. Macron, who is overhauling his communications strategy after triggering criticism for seeming aloof, acknowledged this past week that some voters are disappointed with his government’s actions so far. The 39-year-old centrist leader, elected in May, saw his rating fall for the second consecutive month, down from 36 percent a month earlier and 43 percent in late June, according to the YouGov France poll carried out for HuffPost and CNEWS. “I’ll have to live with people’s impatience for the next few months,” Macron told the Le Point weekly on Wednesday, dismissing the recently passed milestone of 100 days in office as “irrelevant.”

AFP