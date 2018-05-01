Frequent turnover not the key to winning

I’ve never seen a clearer and more concrete example showing that frequent turnover – even in a volatile and declining market – does not necessarily lead to higher or better trading performance as can be seen from the results of the virtual stock trading challenge in Week 8. I’ve read about it, but I just can’t get the right sample to show it.

Pixiu, the prodigious and only female player in the contest, has churned the most number of trades since the game started. She got on board only on the third week of the virtual stock trading challenge, yet she has traded far more than anybody else in the game.

Working more like a full-time stock market professional than the part-time investor and housewife she declared in her application, she set out to trade in the next five weeks with her acquired knowledge on chart reading, Fibonacci and other technical analytical tools – the trading method that most of the other players in the contest also depended on to guide the direction and timing of their trading moves.

In this five weeks of 24 working days, she had a total of 29 trading orders, equivalent to a trading ratio of 1.21 orders per day, making her the busiest player – even in actual market setting.

Out of these 29 trading orders, 24 of which were for “buying” and the balance of five trading orders were for “selling.”

Notwithstanding the claim in technical analysis that it is a reliable and unemotional method, its signals are neither precise nor absolute. It still requires further exercise of judgment; thus, it leaves some degree of space not only for logic but emotion to play.

In particular, it does not exactly tell, much less guarantee, at what prices one has to buy or sell a stock. What it only does is show the possible price points at which a buying or selling opportunity can happen.

This is because, while technical analysis has the capacity to anticipate the “direction,” at the same time, give “market timing”signals, “it falls short in giving indication on the magnitude of anticipated price movements.” Thus, the exact prices at which to buy or sell are still left to judgment. This was the reason why eight buying and two selling orders – or a total of 10 trading orders – by Pixiu were “Not Done” The submitted “Bid” and “Ask” prices for buying and selling were respectively below or way above the transacted prices of the stocks for the day.

Comparisons in performances

With her strategy, Pixiu ended up number four in the leaderboard of the contest at the end of Week 8. Actually, her performance started to drop the week before, even with her trading strategy of frequent turnovers.

This weakness of the strategy became more evident last week, as she churned more trading turnovers that sent her below the other players who have not even traded for the last two weeks.

Notice in the overall results of Week 8 table below, Dondee Prime and HRB2015, who only have one trade each so far, have now managed to be on top of Pixiu in overall performance. (See Table 1: Week 8 Overall Results)

Transactions of the two active players in Week 8: (See Table 1: Pixiu and Table 2: Play Hard)

Odds against your game

“Emotional and thoughtless” trading, accordingly, are the two main reasons why most traders lose and wash out of the market.

Also, in addition to losing stock plays, you still lose some money in profitable trades, especially when gains are marginal and you are earning them through frequent turnover – you pay service charges for entering and exiting trades.

What will kill you particularly will be the big item service charges, such as brokers’ commissions and transaction taxes that go along with consummating trades.

The broker’s commission in the virtual game was only placed at one-fourth of 1 percent. The burden it brings on the cost to trade is not that heavy. However, it becomes burdensome when a broker’s commission goes up to 1 percent, or to the maximum chargeable rate of one and one-half percent, as still done in many broker-assisted transactions.

As Alexander Elder put it, brokers’ commissions, transaction taxes and the other trading charges are “like the small germs that medieval peasants could not believe can actually kill them.”

It is these “tiny germs” (small trading cost charges) that actually ate up the modest gains Pixiu earned out of her gallant effort to capture winning stock plays.

We’ll also study next time the one critical stock pick she had last week that might as well imperil her trading performance. This is her investment in Ferronoux Holdings, Inc.

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. E-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net